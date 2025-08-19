Turang went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against the Cubs in a 7-0 victory Monday.

Turang broke the seal on the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to left field in the third inning, then added a run-scoring single in the eighth. The long ball was Turang's seventh over his past 14 contests -- a somewhat improbable stretch for the infielder, who went deep seven times over 155 games last season and whose hard-hit rate ranked in the bottom ninth percentile leaguewide during that campaign. This year, Turang has lifted his hard-hit rate all the way up to the 62nd percentile, and that's paid off with 13 home runs to go along with 60 RBI, 74 runs and 21 stolen bases along with a solid .763 OPS through 119 games.