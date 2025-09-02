Turang went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Monday in a 10-8 loss to the Phillies.

Turang got Milwaukee off to a quick start with a solo blast to lead off the bottom half of the first inning. The long ball was his second in as many days, and Turang has now gone deep 11 times across his past 28 contests. Over that stretch, he's slashing a robust .340/.407/.708 with 24 RBI, 23 runs and three stolen bases. The power surge has seemingly come out to nowhere -- prior to that 28-game stretch, Turang had homered just once over his previous 30 appearances.