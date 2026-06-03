Brewers' Brice Turang: Drives in two, steals 10th base

Turang went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles, one walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

The top three batters in the Brewers' lineup went a combined 6-for-11 with four walks, five RBI and four runs scored Tuesday. Turang singled home a run and stole his 10th base of the season in the seventh inning before adding another RBI single to pad the lead in the eighth. After closing May on an 0-for-19 skid, Turang is 4-for-6 with four RBI and three walks to begin June. The second baseman is slashing .275/.405/.460 with seven home runs, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored, the 10 swiped bags and a 45:58 BB:K across 249 plate appearances this season.