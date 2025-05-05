Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Turang will not be in Monday's lineup against the Astros as he continues to regain strength following an illness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Turang played each of the previous four games after sitting out one contest last week because he was under the weather. He's evidently still not feeling quite 100 percent, however, so he'll get a breather for the series opener versus Houston. Turang will be available off the bench Monday and should be back in the lineup Tuesday.