Turang went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Royals.
Turang took Jose Cuas deep to center in the third to cap off a seven-run inning by the Brewers. The long ball was his third of the year and just his first since April 17. Turang has picked it up some at the plate after he was slumping for a good majority of April. Over 11 games in May, he's slashing .313/.371/.438 with three RBI, five runs and a 3:10 BB:K. The 23-year-old has seen the majority of his starts come against right-handers while Owen Miller has stepped in to fill in against lefties.