Turang is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Turang will hit the bench against Reds southpaw Andrew Abbott, but the young infielder previously sat out the series opener Friday, when the Brewers opposed a right-hander (Graham Ashcraft). Turang still appears to have a tentative hold on a regular role in the middle infielder when the Brewers oppose righties, but with Luis Urias (hamstring) returning from the injured list Monday and Willy Adames (concussion) likely on track to be activated Thursday, Turang and Andruw Monasterio will both soon see their playing time second base and shortstop take a major hit.