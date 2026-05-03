Brewers' Brice Turang: Late scratch due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turang was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals due to an illness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers haven't indicated whether or not Turang will be available off the bench for the series finale in Washington, but the team may prefer to stay away from him to give him a full day of recovery from the ailment. David Hamilton had been scheduled to start at third base Sunday but will instead cover second base as a result of Turang being scratched.
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