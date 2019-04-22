Turang is 15-for-52 (.288) with five RBI, four stolen bases and an 8:9 BB:K through 14 games with Low-A Wisconsin.

Turang has just three extra-base hits thus far -- all doubles -- but the 19-year-old is getting the job done in the contact and on-base departments, and is showing some speed. He has demonstrated quality plate discipline and has been efficient swiping bases since being taken in the first round last year, posting a 39:43 BB:K and 18 steals in 21 attempts over 56 minor-league games.