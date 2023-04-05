Turang is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The rookie will sit for the second time in the Brewers' first six games of the season, with both of the lefty-hitting Turang's absences coming against southpaws. Platoon mate Owen Miller will cover the keystone in place of Turang, who is off to a sizzling start to the season with a .357/.471/.643 slash line to go with two stolen bases across 17 plate appearances.