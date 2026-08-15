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Brewers' Brice Turang: Out again Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Turang (knee) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Turang will miss a third consecutive start Saturday while battling discomfort in his left knee. He's scheduled to participate in fielding drills before the game, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and there's a chance Turang could be cleared to return for Sunday's series finale if things go well. In the meantime, new arrival Jonathan Ornelas will start at the keystone and bat ninth.

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