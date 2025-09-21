Turang went 1-for-5 with one RBI in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning victory at St. Louis.

The Milwaukee second baseman knocked home the automatic runner in the 10th with a single to give his club a 3-2 lead. Turang has anchored the division-leading Brewers with a .286 (18-for-63) average, two homers, two steals, 10 runs scored and nine RBI in 17 games this month. Overall, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic breakout season and is now slashing .286/.356/.436 with 18 homers, 24 stolen bases, 95 runs scored and 77 RBI across 632 plate appearances.