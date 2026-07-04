Brewers' Brice Turang: Plates insurance runs

Turang went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Turang provided the Brewers' last runs in the game. He's on a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-28 (.357) in that span. The second baseman is up to a .263 average and .812 OPS on the year while adding 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 61 runs scored, 18 doubles and three triples through 82 contests. He's tracking toward career-best numbers in most power stats, though that's also come with a career-high 25.9 percent strikeout rate.