Turang was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
While Turang continues to toe the line between future starting second baseman or utility player, he was a lock to get added to Milwaukee's 40-man roster as protection from the Rule 5 draft. Turang can play all three up-the-middle spots and hit .286/.360/.412 with 13 home runs and 34 steals in 131 games at Triple-A. He turns 23 this month and should serve as Kolten Wong insurance in 2023.
