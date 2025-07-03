Turang isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Turang slashed .421/.452/.579 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored during his 14-game hitting streak, which came to an end when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He'll get a chance to rest during Thursday's series finale in Queens while Andruw Monasterio starts at second base and bats ninth.