Brewers' Brice Turang: Rare day off Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turang isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Turang slashed .421/.452/.579 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored during his 14-game hitting streak, which came to an end when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He'll get a chance to rest during Thursday's series finale in Queens while Andruw Monasterio starts at second base and bats ninth.
