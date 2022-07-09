Turang went 24-for-80 (.300) with six RBI, five stolen bases and a 12:16 BB:K over his last 20 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Turang recorded only two doubles, a triple and no homers over that 20-game stretch, but he fared well in both the batting average and OBP (.391) departments. The 22-year-old is making a case to join the major-league ranks for the first time, but the Brewers are set at the shortstop position and Turang is not ready to handle center field at the top level, so a call-up does not appear imminent.