Turang went 24-for-80 (.300) with six RBI, five stolen bases and a 12:16 BB:K over his last 20 games with Triple-A Nashville.
Turang recorded only two doubles, a triple and no homers over that 20-game stretch, but he fared well in both the batting average and OBP (.391) departments. The 22-year-old is making a case to join the major-league ranks for the first time, but the Brewers are set at the shortstop position and Turang is not ready to handle center field at the top level, so a call-up does not appear imminent.
More News
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Adding defensive versatility•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Shines in season debut•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Bumped up to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Stacking up hits at Double-A•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Invited to big-league camp•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Added to 60-man pool•