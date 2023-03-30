Turang went 1-for-3 with a single during the Brewers' 4-0 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Turang wasted no time getting his first career MLB hit, reaching on an infield single in his first at-bat during the third inning. It also gave the 23-year-old infielder a chance to showcase his elite speed, which could translate into a good amount of stolen bases in 2023.