Turang was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.
It's currently unknown why Turang was removed from Milwaukee's starting nine, but the team should offer some clarity shortly. In the meantime, Cooper Pratt will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
