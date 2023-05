Turang went 2-for-4 with one steal in Tuesday's loss against the Rockies.

Turang entered Tuesday with one hit in his last 18 at bats. In his first plate appearance he singled and swiped second, his fourth of the season. He did strike out with the tying run on third in the ninth to end the game. However, it was a positive development for the rookie, who has a .603 OPS.