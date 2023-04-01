Turang will hit the bench Saturday against the Cubs.
Turang made his MLB debut in the season opener, going 1-for-3. Owen Miller will take over at the keystone with lefty Justin Steele starting for the Cubs. A strict platoon may be the plan going forward at the position.
More News
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Records first hit in MLB debut•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Turning it up of late•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Turning up heat at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Reaching base regularly•