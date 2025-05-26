default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Turang is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The Brewers are stacking their lineup with eight right-handed bats along with the switch-hitting Isaac Collins to counter Boston lefty Garrett Crochet. Turang, who is batting just .195/.295/.273 so far this month, gives way to Andruw Monasterio at second base.

More News