Turang is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
The Brewers are stacking their lineup with eight right-handed bats along with the switch-hitting Isaac Collins to counter Boston lefty Garrett Crochet. Turang, who is batting just .195/.295/.273 so far this month, gives way to Andruw Monasterio at second base.
More News
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Busy on basepaths in loss•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Getting some rest Monday•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Back in Milwaukee lineup•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Scratched from lineup•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Piles up three more hits vs. Giants•