Turang recorded his first hit of the spring in Wednesday's exhibition game against the White Sox.

Turang is spending spring training with the big club for the second year in a row, and he has appeared in six games to date. It's almost certain he will be an option for the big club this season, but as one of the club's top prospects the Brewers are allowing him to get more comfortable in a major-league environment. Turang reached the High-A level last season for the first time but posted just a .615 OPS over 47 games, so it seems likely he will be assigned there to begin the 2020 campaign.