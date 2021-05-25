Turang has gone 11-for-30 (.366) with a double, a triple, four RBI and a 4:5 BB:K over his last seven games with Double-A Biloxi.

Turang is seeing action at the Double-A level for the first time, and after picking up just three hits over his first eight games, he's picked up the pace in a big way. With the Brewers having acquired fellow shortstop Willy Adames, it seems unlikely Turang will make his MLB debut this year. However, he spent spring training with the big-league club and is one of the Brewers' top prospects, so he could at least reach Triple-A if he keeps producing at the plate.