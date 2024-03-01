Turang went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in Milwaukee's 7-5 loss against Texas on Thursday.

Turang is slated to be the opening day second baseman, though it's possible Milwaukee could go other directions depending on if his bat remains an issue (.218 batting average across 404 plate appearances in 2023). That the 24-year-old is hitting .375 on an admittedly small three-game spring training sample size is encouraging, however. Turnang's plus glove will likely afford him ample leeway, but it's possible Joey Ortiz, Owen Miller or Andruw Monasterio could play more if the hitting woes really drag into the new season.