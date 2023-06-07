Turang went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Turang laced a triple to right in the fourth but was left stranded and later provided a clutch RBI single in the eighth to tie the game up at three. Tuesday's effort was Turang's first time with a hit since May 27, which also was coincidentally the last time he's tallied an extra-base knock as well. The growing pains have been very apparent for the 23-year-old rookie, as he had tallied just one hit over his last 41 at-bats before his triple. Turang now sits at a slash line of .205/.254/.307 with three homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs, nine steals and an 11:48 BB:K over 177 plate appearances.