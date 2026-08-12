Brewers' Brice Turang: Suffers thumb sprain

Turang was diagnosed with a sprained thumb following Tuesday's loss to the Padres, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Turang remained in the game for the entirety of Tuesday's contest, so it's unclear when exactly he got hurt, but the Brewers may now be at risk of losing another infielder after placing Cooper Pratt (hamstring) on the injured list Sunday. Turang will presumably undergo imaging to determine the severity of his injury, and the team will likely know more about his status before Wednesday's series finale.