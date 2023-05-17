Turang went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Turang cranked out the first three-hit performance of his young professional career after garnering a rare start against lefty Jordan Montgomery. It was just his third start against a left-hander this season and it remains to be seen if his success Tuesday night will lead to more opportunities against southpaws. Turang has maintained a solid month at the plate, slashing .325/.327/.425 with three homers, three RBI, five runs and a 3:12 BB:K over 43 plate appearances.