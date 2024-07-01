Share Video

Wilson will be used as a bulk reliever in Monday's game versus the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers often use an opener ahead of Wilson, and Monday will be no different with reliever Rob Zastryzny slated to take the ball first. Wilson tossed six shutout frames in bulk relief his last time out Tuesday, picking up a win against the Rangers.

