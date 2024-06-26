Wilson (5-3) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing three hits with no walks across six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

For the fourth time in his last six appearances, Wilson worked in bulk relief, taking the mound in the third inning after Hoby Milner opened the contest. Still, Wilson was able to complete six innings for the first time since May 6 as part of his best outing as a Brewer. The 26-year-old has been incredibly volatile across his last four appearances, yielding at least five runs twice but giving up no runs in the other pair of games. Overall, Wilson owns a 3.89 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP over 74.0 innings. While it's unclear if he'll follow an opener again, he's on track to pitch in Colorado early next week.