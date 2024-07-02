Wilson did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

After pitching to a 5.19 ERA across 26 innings in June, Wilson continued his run of poor performance in Coors Field. The Milwaukee right-hander allowed five or more runs for the third time in his last five appearances. He now sports a 4.27 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 62:28 K:BB over 78 innings this season. Things aren't going to get easier for Wilson, as he's currently scheduled to make his next outing versus the Dodgers in Los Angeles. It is currently unknown whether he will follow an opener again.