Durbin went 3-for-3 with one double, one RBI, one hit by pitch and one caught stealing in Saturday's loss against the Pirates.

Durbin's performance was a bright spot in an otherwise tough loss Saturday, as the rookie notched the first three-hit game of his young career. The 25-year-old has struggled overall, batting .210 with a .580 OPS over 105 at-bats, but he's currently riding a four-game hitting streak. Durbin continuing to flash the bat-to-ball skills he's shown in the minor leagues would be a major boost for a struggling Brewers lineup.