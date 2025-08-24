Durbin went 1-for-3 with an RBI double during Saturday's 7-1 loss to San Francisco.

Durbin supplied the Brewers' only run Saturday on an RBI double to right field in the second inning. It broke a four-game hitless streak for Durbin, who got the start at second base and could be seeing more time at the keystone if Brice Turang is out for an extended period of time while nursing a wrist injury.