Durbin (forearm) will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Durbin has been sidelined for the past several days after getting hit in the forearm by a foul ball over the weekend, but a few days of rest now has him ready to return to game action. The 25-year-old has slashed .172/.273/.379 with two home runs and seven runs scored this spring, and Thursday will mark the fourth consecutive game he's started at third base rather than second.