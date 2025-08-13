default-cbs-image
Durbin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Durbin had started in each of the Brewers' previous three games, but he'll get a breather for the series finale as the Pirates send right-hander Mitch Keller to the mound. Anthony Seigler will get the nod at third base Wednesday, but Durbin could be a candidate to replace him at some point during the game, especially if the Pirates send a lefty to the mound.

