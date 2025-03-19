Durbin's spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster could now be secure after Andruw Monasterio was optioned to Triple-A Nashvillle, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Though he's batted only .227 this spring, Durbin has popped a pair of home runs and also stolen four bases. That he's projected to make the Opening Day roster isn't a surprise, but it's still not clear how much playing time he'll receive. Durbin is in the running to be the team's primary third baseman, but Oliver Dunn and Vinny Capra have had great springs and are also in the mix.