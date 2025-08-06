Durbin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

With left-hander Joey Wentz starting for Atlanta on Tuesday, Durbin rejoined the starting nine and went 0-for-4 with a walk across his five plate appearances, but he's still maintained a robust .320/.393/.440 slash line over 84 total plate appearances versus southpaws this season. Durbin has been far less effective against righties (.302 wOBA, 94 wRC+ in 242 plate appearances), though serviceable enough to remain the Brewers' best option at third base in those matchups. Even so, Durbin will find himself on the bench for the fourth straight game against a righty (Spencer Strider) while Brewers manager Pat Murphy once again goes with the switch-hitting Anthony Seigler at the hot corner. When asked about the shakeup at third base Tuesday, Murphy told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that the rigors of the long season have played a factor in his decision to hold the rookie out of the lineup more frequently of late, though the skipper didn't indicate that Durbin has fallen into a strict platoon with Seigler. Nonetheless, the lack of consistent starts against right-handed pitching of late has made it more difficult to count on Durbin to compile counting stats.