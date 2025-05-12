Patrick did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-2 win against the Rays, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Patrick was handed a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning but was unable to complete the frame and earn the win after allowing a double and walk. He generated 11 swinging strikes on 81 pitches and has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in all eight of his starts this season. He'll carry a 3.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB across 42.1 innings into a home matchup with the Twins next weekend.
