The Brewers recalled Patrick from Triple-A Nashville to start Sunday against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was temporarily promoted for a spot start in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs and will rejoin the Brewers to close out the weekend series versus the Giants. Patrick took the loss in Chicago after giving up five runs (three earned), but he's mostly been an effective rotation piece as a rookie this year with a 3.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 99:32 K:BB over 99.2 innings.