Patrick didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-4 extra-innings loss to the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The seven strikeouts tied the right-hander's season high, but Patrick had trouble putting batters away and got lifted after 89 pitches, with a whopping 27 of his 60 strikes coming on foul balls. He's failed to last five innings in three of his last six starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB over 31.2 innings, and that inability to provide the Brewers with consistent length could cost him his rotation spot when the staff gets healthier. Patrick is scheduled to make his next trip to the mound at home early next week against the Red Sox.