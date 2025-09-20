Patrick is slated to start Saturday's game in St. Louis, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Since making a 4.1-inning spot start versus the Rangers back on Sept. 10, Patrick has shifted back to the bullpen. After striking out four batters across a pair of scoreless innings Sunday versus the Cardinals and Tuesday versus the Angels, Patrick will step back into the rotation this weekend as a replacement to Jose Quintana (calf), who was placed on the injured list. Though Patrick has mostly been outside of the big-league rotation since the All-Star break, he's been effective over his 24 outings (21 starts) for Milwaukee in 2025, logging a 3.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 116:37 K:BB across 111.1 innings.