Patrick (1-2) took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in 4.1 innings.

Patrick retired nine of the first 11 batters he faced without issuing a run. His shutout efforts ended in the fourth inning on a Nolan Gorman sacrifice fly, and Patrick was tagged for another run after being lifted in the fifth frame. Patrick hasn't given up more than two earned runs in each of his five starts this season and has a 2.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings. It's unclear whether Patrick will get another turn in the Brewers' rotation after Tobias Myers returned from a left oblique strain Thursday.