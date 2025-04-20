Patrick (1-1) was charged with the loss Saturday against the A's after he allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks across six innings.

The right-hander generated 16 swinging strikes on 94 pitches but was unable to avoid the loss column since Milwaukee's offense tallied just one run. It was the first quality start of the season for Patrick, who now has a 1.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in four starts since entering the rotation. Tobias Myers (oblique) is expected back from the injured list this week, but Patrick has likely pitched well enough to retain his rotation spot, especially since the Brewers still have a few other starters on the shelf.