Patrick (1-3) was charged with the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four over 5.2 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Patrick gave up a run in the first inning, but he steadied himself to toss four straight scoreless frames. He recorded the first two outs of the sixth inning, but he was lifted after giving up two consecutive singles and was tagged for two runs after Miguel Vargas took Craig Yoho deep for a three-run home run. Patrick has lost three-straight starts, but he hasn't yielded more than three earned runs in each of his seven outings this season. He's up to a 2.87 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 31.1 innings, but Patrick will likely lose his spot in the Brewers' rotation next week if Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is activated from the 15-day injured list.