Patrick will start Saturday's game against the Phillies, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Patrick was originally expected to work in bulk relief behind Rob Zastryzny on Saturday, but the Brewers ultimately decided to use Patrick as their starter once they saw Bryce Harper (elbow) wouldn't be in Philadelphia's starting nine, per Hogg. Patrick has been a nice find for Milwaukee's rotation this season, turning in a 2.97 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 57.2 innings and most recently firing 4.2 shutout frames with six strikeouts against the Red Sox.
