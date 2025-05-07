Patrick (2-3) got the win over the Astros on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.

Patrick was one out away from completing seven scoreless but couldn't quite seal the deal after serving up a three-run homer to Brendan Rodgers, who proved to be his final batter of the evening. The Brewers were able to hang on for a 4-3 victory, awarding Patrick his first win since April 6. The 26-year-old posted his longest outing of the season and has been a valuable fill-in for the Brewers' injury-depleted rotation. Patrick is currently slated to start next week in Cleveland but could get bumped up to pitch Sunday in Tampa Bay if the team opts to give Freddy Peralta (groin) some additional rest.