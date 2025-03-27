The Brewers recalled Patrick from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Patrick was previously optioned to Nashville on March 9, but he'll wind up being included on the Brewers' Opening Day roster due to Tobias Myers (oblique) beginning the season on the injured list and Jose Quintana needing more time to ramp up before making his Milwaukee debut. The Brewers are carrying just three designated starting pitchers on their roster, and though Patrick will be available out of the bullpen for the opening series in New York, he could end up making a start or serving as a bulk reliever during next week's series versus the Royals.