The Brewers optioned Patrick to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Patrick was called up to start in Sunday's game against the Giants, when he came away with the no-decision after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings. Patrick will be sent back down to Triple-A, but he could return to the majors if the Brewers need a right-hander in the rotation. Tobias Myers was recalled from Nashville in a corresponding move.