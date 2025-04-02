Patrick didn't factor into the decision after throwing 4.2 scoreless innings on three hits and three walks Tuesday against the Royals. He struck out five.

The right-hander was one out away from qualifying for a potential win in the fifth inning, but he was pulled after intentionally walking Bobby Witt to set up southpaw Jared Koenig to face the lefty-hitting Michael Massey. The Brewers have several members of the starting rotation on the injured list for the time being, which should keep Patrick in the rotation perhaps for a few more turns. Patrick is tentatively listed as the Milwaukee's probable pitcher for Sunday's game against the Reds.