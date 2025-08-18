The Brewers recalled Patrick from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Patrick is the Brewers' designated 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs and will start the second game of the twin bill at Wrigley Field. The rookie right-hander was squeezed out of the Brewers rotation last month but has pitched well for the big club, posting a 3.52 ERA and 95:30 K:BB over 94.2 frames covering 18 starts and one relief outing.