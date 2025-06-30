Patrick did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rockies. He allowed four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

The Colorado lineup was unable to square up Patrick, as he conceded just one extra-base hit -- a double to Mickey Moniak. With this performance, the Milwaukee right-hander notched his third outing with eight or more Ks this season, producing 15 whiffs in his 99 total pitches. After pitching to an unimpressive 6.00 ERA in 21 innings across his previous four June starts, Patrick capped the month by lowering his season ERA from 3.72 to 3.51 in 89.2 total frames. The 26-year-old rookie is scheduled to face another weak opponent, the Marlins, in his next start on the road next weekend.