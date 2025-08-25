Patrick did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Patrick was impressive overall Sunday, logging seven strikeouts while holding San Francisco to just two runs on a Luis Matos homer in the second inning. The 27-year-old Patrick sports a 3.60 ERA this season with a 1.30 WHIP and 106:34 K:BB. Despite the strong outing from the right-hander, it remains to be seen whether the Brewers will stick with a six-man rotation. If not, Patrick will likely head back to Triple-A.